SPEWING HATE: Liberman Blasts All Yeshivos, Lumping Them Together with Peleg Protesters [VIDEO]





Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman posted yet another provocative video on social media on Sunday, blasting all yeshivos due to the Peleg protestors who caused traffic jams in Jerusalem last Sunday.

Liberman, knowing very well that the protests were carried out by a tiny minority of the Chareidi community, claimed that just as the protests are intolerable, the “Chareidi committee” in the Finance Committee is intolerable, referring to the fact that Degel H’Torah chairman Moshe Gafni is the head of the Finance Committee. Liberman went on to make false statements that the “Chareidi committee” allots huge sums to yeshivos, taking the money from other areas like welfare, education and health and leaving no money to pay lone soldiers.

But Liberman assures his voters that he won’t let this travesty to continue: “We’ll fight this. This is what we want to change. The money needs to go to health and soldiers and not to yeshivos and draft-dodgers. ”

Meanwhile, those in the Dati Leumi community are fuming over a provocative ad that was printed in the Makor Rishon weekend newspaper edit, a nationalist right-wing newspaper, which attacks the Chardal (Chareidi Dati Leumi) community in Israel. The more religious Dati Leumi community in Israel is known as חר”דל, which stands for חרדי דתי לאומי and sounds exactly like חרדל – Hebrew for mustard. The ad features an image of an Israeli flag with yellow plastered on it and is titled: “So much mustard it already doesn’t taste good.”

Israeli social media users expressed outrage on Sunday at the attack on an entire community.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








