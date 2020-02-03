From Two Different Families, They Experienced The Same Tragedy. Now They Face The Future.

Sponsored Content





A chilly February morning. A young man wakes and opens his closet. His hands trace the fabric of his garments, hoping to find something in particular: A suit suitable for his wedding. But the suit has not materialized overnight. Nor have the invitations, the hall, or gowns for his sisters. An apartment to rent lies of his reach, hosting sheva brachos remains an impossibility. Everyone in the family pulls together what they can, but time and time again, they fall short. This is the life of Uriel Brohm.

After his father Dovid a”h passed away, his mother Shoshana raised 13 kids on her own. It was not a simple life: They hesitate to even turn on the heat in the winter, as money is extremely tight. A tension fills the house. The day is coming. They do not have what they need.

A breezy winter’s afternoon: Uriel’s kallah walks down the streets of Bnei Brak. Though the storefronts are filled with luxury items, she gazes longingly at a set of pots and pans. She wonders where she will live next month, if their home will be empty or stocked with supplies. Her father passed away when she was young as well, and the journey since has not been a simple one.

Two young people, who experienced the same tragedy, under different roofs: Now uniting with the hope of building a new home. One of stability and promise.

They just need help to get started.

Please consider saving two exceptionally poor families from embarrassment and disappointment this month. The days to come are essential in wedding planning, and they need our help.

