HEART-STOPPING FOOTAGE: Child Runs Across Kiryas Joel Street, Driver Manages To Stop





While many find videos like this disturbing, it should be used as a learning lesson.

This frightening incident occurred on “Beirach Moshe Street” in Kiryas Joel on Tuesday.

Watch how a young child runs across the street directly in front of a car. The driver is heard shrieking in fear on his dash-cam as he slams on the breaks. Bichasdei Hashem the child makes it across in a hair-splitting second.

LESSONS TO BE LEARNED:

The driver was driving at a safe speed and was alert of his surroundings and had sufficient time to stop in time.

Children should be taught how to properly cross a street, and parents should be aware where their children are at all times.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







