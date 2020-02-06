HEART-STOPPING FOOTAGE: Child Runs Across Kiryas Joel Street, Driver Manages To Stop

While many find videos like this disturbing, it should be used as a learning lesson.
This frightening incident occurred on “Beirach Moshe Street” in Kiryas Joel on Tuesday.
Watch how a young child runs across the street directly in front of a car. The driver is heard shrieking in fear on his dash-cam as he slams on the breaks. Bichasdei Hashem the child makes it across in a hair-splitting second.
LESSONS TO BE LEARNED:
The driver was driving at a safe speed and was alert of his surroundings and had sufficient time to stop in time.
Children should be taught how to properly cross a street, and parents should be aware where their children are at all times.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
I hope the driver followed the child home and spoke to her mother. not that I think it will help, because I have seen the same thing in Williamsburg and Boro Park. people cross without looking. they think they own the streets.
We had traffic safety lessons in kindergarten/school!
that was frightening. shows the importance of having a dashcam. drivers aren’t always at fault but you need to be able to prove it.