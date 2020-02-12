Bennett Backtracks, Cancels Administrative Order To Detain Eliah Ben David





Last Sunday, Eliah Ben-David was arrested by Israel’s Security Services and was issued an exceptional order prohibiting him from meeting an attorney. On Monday, after the investigation did not lead to findings, District Court Judge Ido Dorian Gamliel ordered his release from detention without any limiting conditions. Minutes after his release, Shin Bet forces arrived and took him into administrative detention based on an order signed by the Defense Minister Naftali Bennett.

After hearing that Bennett signed the administrative order, MKs as well as many people from the right-wing public in Israel protested to the move by Bennett and applied pressure to him to get him to rescind the order and free Ben David.

Attorney Adi Kedar of Honenu, a legal council organization that represents the boy, expressed shock over the conduct of the Shin Bet and the Minister of Defense.

“The law enforcement system reached a low today, during a hearing in which the district court ordered the release of a suspect while criticizing police and the Shin Bet.

“The police and Shin Bet, without notifying the court, which discussed the case and released the suspect, and notified him that it is releasing him – then go in the dark, in the inner rooms, literally kidnap him, and give him an administrative order written by no less than new Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, who also joins the same community of people who are being condemned from wall to wall in Israel – the law enforcement system, the Prosecutor’s Office, the police and the Shin Bet,” said Kedar, who made it clear that he would appeal to the court and demand that the situation be remedied.

Due to the pressure, Bennett backtracked and rescinded the order placing Eliah in detention.

Eliah, who’s family is well-known in his town of residence of Nof HaGalil, comes from a strong national-religious background. Bennett shocked many people when he signed the order to place Eliah in administrative detention, and then surprisingly rescinded the order in less than 24 hours of its being issued.

