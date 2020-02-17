Body Of Terrorist Who Carried Out Shooting Attack Found By IDF





IDF soldiers located a body believed to be the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack at the Parsa Junction in the Binyamin region two and a half weeks ago, during which an IDF soldier was lightly wounded, the IDF stated on Monday.

An IDF spokesperson said that the body of the terrorist was located under thick vegetation in a wadi with weapons lying on the ground next to him, including an M16 and a pistol in the Binyamin area of Samaria.

The circumstances of the terrorist’s death are unknown. The IDF spokesperson said that additional details will be provided at a later time.

“Following operational and intelligence operations by all security forces and after widespread searches, IDF combat soldiers found the body of the suspected terrorist who carried out the shooting attack at the Parsa Junction,” the IDF wrote on Twitter.

בתום מאמץ מבצעי ומודיעיני של כלל כוחות הביטחון ולאחר סריקות נרחבות, איתרו לוחמי צה"ל לפני זמן קצר גופה, החשודה כגופת המחבל, שביצע את פיגוע הירי במרחב צומת הפרסה שבחטיבה המרחבית "אפרים". באירוע הנ״ל, ב-6 בפברואר 2020, נפצע לוחם צה"ל באורח קל pic.twitter.com/GdTKwVLRNX — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 17, 2020

The soldier’s life was miraculously saved during the attack as the bullet actually grazed the back of his skull, wounding him only slightly.

