In 3rd Terror Attack Of The Day, IDF Soldier Wounded In Binyamin Region





An IDF soldier was lightly wounded in a shooting attack near Talmon in the Binyamin region on Thursday afternoon in the third terror attack in less than 12 hours.

Initial reports said that it appeared to be a drive-by shooting, with the terrorist escaping the scene immediately afterward.

Earlier today, a Border Police officer was lightly wounded in a shooting attack near Har Habayis. The terrorist was eliminated by police forces at the scene.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, at about 2 a.m., 12 soldiers were wounded in a ramming attack near First Station in southern Jerusalem.

