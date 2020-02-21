YWN PODCAST: Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel “This Fight Is Not Over” [On Yeshiva Education]





In this exclusive interview, Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, Executive VP of Agudas Israel of America, discusses the devastating proposal to impose new secular studies guidelines which would force Yeshivos to cut out many hours of limud Torah.

Rabbi Zwiebel explains the latest developments in this saga, and what we can expect moving forward.

He responds to why NYS officials are so concerned about the yeshiva system–when the public school system is so much worse. And much more.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast on your favorite podcast app, including iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and Podbean.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







