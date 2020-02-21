Suspected Ramming Attack Near Beit El





On Thursday evening there was a suspected ramming attack that took place in the Binyamin region just south of Beit El. The Arab driver is suspected of trying to carry out the attack and injure soldiers near the village of Beitin.

Soldiers from the Netzach Yehuda Battalion Nachal Charedi Battalion opened fire at the driver whom they suspected was attacking them. They shot him in the upper body and injured him. He was taken to Shaare Zedek hospital in Yerushalayim for treatment. None of the soldiers were injured.

The soldiers were positioned in Beitin after people from the village were throwing firebombs at the cars on Highway 60.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








