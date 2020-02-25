BUSTED: Huge Illegal Drug Lab Discovered In Heart Of Bnei Brak [PHOTOS]





It was cleared for publication on Monday that a huge drug lab was discovered in the heart of a residential neighborhood in Bnei Brak last week.

Israel police raided a huge three-level marijuana lab on Rabban Gamliel Street in Bnei Brak last Tuesday. The lab contained hundreds of cannabis plants weighing over 400 kilograms as well as a large amount of equipment for growing the drug, a commercial scale and thousands of shekels. The marijuana plants were of a particularly potent type which can be especially dangerous to users.

Israel Police received tips leading them to suspect the existence of the drug operation and conducted an extensive undercover operation.

On Sunday night, the investigation was opened as police arrested the 23-year-old Bnei Brak resident suspected of running the drug operation in Ben-Gurion Airport on his return home from a trip abroad.

The suspect was brought to the police station for questioning and was jailed at the end of the investigation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








