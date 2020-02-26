MASS SHOOTING: Seven Dead Including Shooter In Rampage At Molson-Coors in Milwaukee





Seven people were killed including a gunman during a shooting rampage on the Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors on Wednesday afternoon.

The company told employees in an email that the active shooter was located in or near South Packaging, Building 4, second-floor stairwell.

James Boyles spoke with the Journal Sentinel. He said his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department. She has been told that there is an active shooter and she is locked in a room with co-workers. She was texting him from inside the building.

BREAKING: According to local media reports, 7 people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a MillerCoors facility in Milwaukee. The suspect was reportedly a former employee.#Milwaukee

pic.twitter.com/akNb32uKMX — Global News Network (@GlobalNews77) February 26, 2020







