Chareidi Parties Vie For Hagaon Harav Meir Mazuz’s Support





With three days left to Israel’s elections, Shas and Yahadus HaTorah (UTJ), which are striving to garner as many votes as possible in the last days of campaigning, are both trying to win the support of HaGaon Harav Meir Mazuz, Rosh Yeshivas Kisei Rachamim.

MK Yaakov Asher of Degel HaTorah recently met with Harav Tzemach Mazuz, the brother of the Rosh Yeshivah and on Thursday, Hagaon Harav Shimon Badani, a member of the Moetzes Chachmei HaTorah of Shas, met with Harav Mazuz to discuss the elections and the Rav’s potential support of Shas, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Elad Mayor Yisrael Porush also met with the Rosh Yeshivah and during their meeting on Wednesday, Harav Mazuz said, among other things: “You can say in my name that anyone who submits “Gimmel” (Yahadus HaTorah) is zocheh to a mitzvah.” However, the Rosh Yeshivah did not make a public statement supporting Gimmel.

Harav Mazuz recently said that he would not tell people to vote for a specific party. “I’m not telling you to vote for Binyamin Netanyahu. There’s a few Torah parties that will join him and therefore everyone who votes for the right is [expressing] that Hakadosh Baruch Hu is dear to him.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







