Sponsored Content





A Frum Hachnosas Orchim Home on I-80 – Help wrap up renovations!

A First of Its Kind

Announcing a groundbreaking development for 5780 by a group of Askanim – with the goal of providing emergency wayside accommodations for families traveling across the Midwest-East coast highways and back. Although Orchim House is open already, we are finishing the last touches, HVAC repairs and renovations

++PLEASE CONTRIBUTE GENEROUSLY SO THAT WE CAN BE FULLY OPERATIONAL ON TIME FOR PESACH TRAVELERS!!++

CLICK THIS LINK TO DONATE

The Orchim House Project will serve -bezras Hashem- those who are stranded, or large Jewish families or groups in need accommodations for the night, short vacations, or Shabbos. Located conveniently off Interstate 80 Exit 78 in Summerville, Pennsylvania, between Cleveland and NY, servicing travelers going to or coming from Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland.

Nestled in a private setting, on a sunny 3-acre property with scenic river views, it has a pool, large deck, river access (fishing or kayaking), a kosher kitchen, seforim, and much more. It is a large, stately home, capable of sleeping 8-10 people comfortably ( + pack & play for baby). Picture Gallery Below.

CLICK THIS LINK TO DONATE

If G-d forbid one is stranded or cannot make it home on time for Shabbos, the Orchim House is available at no charge (donations accepted). Similarly, if one is experiencing mechanical trouble and is afraid to continue driving in the snow or cold, they can be reassured that a warm home is awaiting them.

When not in use for emergencies, as a way to pay for cost and upkeep, Orchim House will also serve regular travelers or vacationers as a Kosher Airbnb. Please support OH when planning an overnight stay enroute.

CLICK THIS LINK TO DONATE

Orchim House is located 2 1/2 hours east of Cleveland, Ohio, and is available by appointment for rent (night or multiple nights), as a stopover or as a vacation, winter, summer or Yomim Tovim.

There is a discount, flat fee of $150 per night (payable in advance). To book your date on the calendar please call or text: 814-201-1840 or email orchimhouse@gmail.com







