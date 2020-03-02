INCREASE: Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Israel Rises To 12





Another five Israelis were diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus this week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Israel to 12, the Health Ministry stated on Monday.

One Israeli diagnosed on Monday is a Ramat Gan resident who returned from Italy on February 25 and the second Israei is an Ashdod resident who returned from Italy on February 26.

Two of the three Israelis diagnosed with the virus on Sunday are members of one family, residents of southern Israel, who returned from Italy on El Al Flight LY290 on Thursday, February 27 at 2:30 p.m. The Health Ministry has instructed all other passengers on the flight to self-quarantine.

The third person diagnosed with the virus on Sunday is a female IDF soldier, a resident of Or Yehuda who works at the Red Pirate toy store in the city and was in contact with the first Israeli who was diagnosed with the virus upon his return from Italy who also worked in the store.

All three Israelis have only light symptoms, the ministry said.

Last week, three Israelis who returned from Italy a week ago were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Also, the wife of the first Israeli to be diagnosed with the virus after returning from Italy was diagnosed with the virus.

Three Israelis who returned from Japan after being quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship and tested positive for the coronavirus in Israel are also being treated for the virus in Sheba Medical Center.

As Israelis vote on Monday, Israel police and health officials are on high alert for “fake news” about the spread of the coronavirus intended to disrupt the elections.

The police stated on Sunday that a dedicated task force will be actively combating any attempts to disturb the elections on Monday through false coronavirus reports.

The director-general of the Health Ministry, Moshe Bar Siman-Tov said on Sunday afternoon that Israelis should not be afraid to vote on Monday. “The polling stations in Israel are safe and it’s safe to go vote. We have a list of those in quarantine (5,630) and we’re in direct contact with them. The situation is under control.”

Special isolation voting booths were set up to enable the thousands of Israelis in quarantine to vote without endangering others.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







