“Even On Election Day” – IDF Thwarts Attempted Sniper Attack In Golan Heights By Syrian Border





IDF forces thwarted an attempted sniper attack on a vehicle near the Israeli border in the northern Golan Heights on Monday afternoon.

“IDF forces identified an attempted sniper attack in the northern Golan Heights and subsequently attacked the vehicle involved in the attack,” the IDF spokesperson stated.

The Syrian state-controlled news agency SANA said that Israeli forces fired a missile at a “civilian car” in the city of Quneitra in the Syrian Golan Heights.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights organization stated that the car, which belonged to members of a militia associated with Syrian President Bashar Assad, was completely destroyed.

عاجل | الصور الأولى للسيارة التي استهدفها جيش الاحتلال في ريف #القنيطرة السورية بدعوى علاقتها بمحاولة تنفيذ عملية قنص بالجولان pic.twitter.com/wpCun7U29O — وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) March 2, 2020

“Even on Election Day, our enemies try to harm us, harm the citizens of Israel and disrupt our lives,” said Defense Minister Naftali Bennett. “Even today, like throughout the year, we will thwart our enemies and prevent them from disrupting our lives. We will continue to provide security for the citizens of Israel.”

