A 15-year-old yeshivah bochur was bitten by a snake on Nachal Kishon in Ramat Beit Shemesh on Tuesday.

He was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in moderate condition.

“When we arrived at the site, the teen’s friends told us that he was bitten by a snake,” Avraham Levinger, an Ichud Hatzalah EMT said.

“We administered first aid and he was then evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem in moderate condition.”

