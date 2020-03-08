DRAMATIC DEVELOPMENT: Liberman Lists Anti-Religious Demands To Join Gov’t, Gantz Hastily Agrees, MK Elkin Calls For Psychiatrist





Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman listed five conditions on Sunday for his party to join a coalition, of which four out of five relate to matters of religion and state. Blue and White leader Benny Gantz quickly agreed to all the conditions.

Liberman’s conditions are:

1. Stipends and income support for the elderly would be at least 70% of the minimum wage.

2. Public transportation and business activity on Shabbos will be controlled by local authorities rather than government ministries.

3. Legislation for increasing Chareidi enlistment in the IDF which was approved in the 20th Knesset will be passed.

4. Legislation for civil marriage in Israel will be passed.

5. Local rabbanim will be allowed to establish their own courts for giyur to ease the conversion process.

A short while later, Gantz, who is planning on attempting to form a minority government with Labor-Gesher-Meretz with the outside support of Yisrael Beiteinu and the Arab Joint List, accepted all of Liberman’s demands, tweeting: “Agreed. We must move forward.”

Meanwhile, Balad, the most extreme party on the Arab Joint List, published a list of its conditions to support Gantz, including a peace process, a change in status for Israel’s Arab population, annulment of discriminatory laws, economic improvements for Israeli Arabs and the annulment of the Nation-State Law and Kaminitz Law [a law passed to enforce violations of building and planning laws, a routine issue in the Arab population.]

The Arab nationalist Balad party was founded by Azmi Bishara, who fled to Qatar after spying for Hezbollah against Israel during the 2006 Lebanon War. Another ex-Balad member is Hanin Zoabi who has called for the dissolution of the state of Israel, was on the Mavi Marmara ship when passengers attacked IDF commandos and expressed support for Hamas during Operation Protective Edge. Basel Ghattas, another ex-Balad MK, was sentenced to prison last year for smuggling contraband to terrorists in Israeli prisons.

The report of Blue and White’s intention to ally with the Arab Joint List in order to oust Netanyahu was condemned by politicians on the right on Sunday, with Netanyahu saying: “This Purim the masks fell even before the chag.”

“Whoever decided to violate all red lines and promises and establish a government dependent on Ahmad Tibi, I wish them luck,” Jerusalem Affair Minister Ze’ev Elkin (Likud) said. “This is an astounding decision of Avigdor Liberman, who over many years convinced us that the MKs from the Joint List are a threat to us. Whoever wants to establish a government with the dual outside support of Tibi and Liberman in the current situation that the state is in – I’ll send him to a psychiatrist.”

שרשור פורים מישיבת הממשלה.

אלקין שולח את מי שרוצה להקים ממשלה בתמיכה של טיבי וליברמן לפסיכיאטר pic.twitter.com/tohw3ebsU1 — Atara German (@ataragerman1) March 8, 2020

“Benny Gantz lacks political and public experience,” Degel HaTorah chairman Moshe Gafni said. “He prides himself on striving for unity, and at the same time announces that he is accepting the most difficult divisions in Israeli society and the delusional conditions of Liberman. We are sticking with our position that we won’t join them in any coalition and remain united in the right-wing bloc led by Netanyahu.”

