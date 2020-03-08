Remember 19 Blatt in 19 Days! – Join the Zichru Daf Yomi Challenge.

Sponsored Content





Join the thousands worldwide who have already experienced breakthroughs in their memory and remember what’s on every blatt in Masechta Berachos.

“I am a kollel youngeman from Lakewood who just started doing Daf Yomi for the first time. Zichru has made this learning experience like no other! I can’t even imagine what it would be to do the Daf without Zichru. The clarity that I have gotten of the first perek so for is unreal! I haven’t known the pieces of an entire perek so well before, that in seconds can say over what topics of every single blatt! I highly recommend anyone doing the Daf to join Zichru ASAP!”

Reuven M. Lakewood

“I have an average memory and have always struggled with chazara methods or the lack thereof. But now I walk away from each daf of gemara with tangible, retrievable facts etched in my memory. My U’vlechtecha Badrech learning has never been greater!”

“My ability to walk through daf after daf, without a sefer, knowing many things per page, has most pleasantly surprised me. This program is very out of the box and unconventional, and you will be asked to do things you never did before, but boy does it work!”

Boruch Leff, Baltimore

“I have always been conscious of the importance of chazoro and have therefore tried out many different programs on chazoro over the years, but I have to say that never have I experienced anything as effective and practical as this program especially due to the fact that as a Magid Shiur I have a very busy schedule and haven’t got that much time for chazoro. This program is time effective, practical and fun and above all it actually works!

“I am now able to review many dafim whilst driving, whilst sitting by a simcha, whilst waiting in the line, whilst trying to fall asleep by night.”

Mordechai Weiss, London

“I tried Zichru’s twelve day challenge at the beginning of Brachos, and the results have been absolutely spectacular, bringing my Daf Yomi learning to a whole new level. I absolutely recommend trying this revolutionary method.”

Rabbi Shlomo Weissmann

Director

Beth Din of America

“In my wildest dreams I would never have believed that this program can work (at least for me) but it definitely became my wildest “reality” dream.”

S.H. Tom’s River

“Zichru has revolutionized my learning. I’ve spent almost ten years in Yeshiva and Kollel, and have never remembered anything this well.”

M.R. Yerushalayim

“Zichru is the single biggest thing to make me excited about learning in 15 years. I love it and look forward to it every day. I use about 10 minutes to run through 40 blatt. It’s really amazing. Can’t believe it.”

Mordy Goldenberg, Boca Raton

“Zichru has increased my confidence in my ability to retain exponentially, and may I add, my wife is very impressed as well. (I play the quizzes out loud on purpose so that she sees that I really am remembering it all.”

J.S. New York

“Incredible! I am such a huge fan of Zichru. It is my favorite part of Daf Yomi.”

S.G.

“This program is fun and it leaves you feeling amazing. A miracle it is when I actually have down 150 different topics in my head that I can recall. I walk twenty minutes to shul daily and get to chaser 120 or so topics. Whenever I see someone learning the Daf I want to scream at them, TRY ZICHRU! It’s been amazing.”

Moshe Wach, Far Rockaway

“Dear Zichru. I am from Chile and I have been following your program from the beginning. I am delighted with your method. It’s very easy and powerful.”

Zichru Member, Chile

“I have been doing Daf Yomi for many years and felt that even though I was expending much time and effort, I was retaining very little.

Now, thanks to the Zichru program, B”H, I’m able to remember all of the points you’ve included from every daf.

At the Shabbos table, I have my children test me and they are delighted and amazed by my Daf retention.”

Ben-Tzion Spitz

Alon Shvut

“The program continues to amaze me as I can go from the beginning of the Masechta till where we are up to within minutes.”

R.M, Hamilton, Ontario

“Thanks so much for all you do for us. It’s unbelievable the impact the program has had on me.”

Menachem

Now it’s your turn.

· Think you don’t have a good memory?

· No way to remember Daf Yomi day after day?

· Simply too much material in so little time?

You’re not alone.

Almost every participant in Daf Yomi is familiar with the struggle to retain more from Daf Yomi.

Day in and day out, the Daf begins to fade away soon after the shiur or the chavrusa ends. For some it’s a frustration they’ve come to accept as the price to stick with the program. For others it’s too hard to bear and they eventually give up.

The excitement to go through Shas wears thin as many lomdei Daf Yomi wonder if the daily investment is worth it if they don’t remember much in the end.

But how would you feel if you remembered what you learned day after day?

· What if you could recall by memory the major topics covered on every Daf?

· Imagine being able to quote the Daf a specific sugya was on and review the Dapim while driving to shul?

All lomdei Daf Yomi are invited to join Zichru’s new 19-Day Challenge to retain the first perek of Shabbos to demonstrate how much more can be retained from the daily Daf.

Zichru is a memory-focused program that is designed to significantly enhance one’s daf yomi experience and improve retention. It was developed by Rabbi Avraham Goldhar, a memory expert, and Mr. Barry Lebovits, a Daf Yomi Maggid Shiur, who believe lomdei Daf Yomi can get a much greater return on investment from their daily commitment.

How much time does the Zichru program require?

Just 5 – 10 minutes a day. That’s all.

To join the 19-Day Challenge for the first Perek of Shabbos and learn more about Zichru go to www.zichru.com

To learn more and to subscribe for Zichru videos, materials and updates visit www.zichru.com OR join the Zichru WhatsApp group 973-440-3013.

