WARNING: Accident In Ramot: Fingers Of 16-Year-old Blown Off From Firecrackers





Emergency services were called to the Ramot Mall in Jerusalem on Sunday after receiving a report of a 16-year-old teenager from Ramot Gimmel who had suffered a severe wound on his hand.

Passersby told the paramedics that the teen was playing with firecrackers which exploded, blowing off three of his fingers.

“The teen suffered from a severe hand wound from playing with firecrackers,” said an MDA paramedic. “We stopped the bleeding and bandaged the wound and quickly evacuated him to the hospital.”

