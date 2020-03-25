BORO PARK CORONA VICTIM: Son of Radziner Rebbe, Harav Yeshaya Englard ZT”L





Harav Yeshaya Englard, z’tl, the oldest son of the Radziner Rebbe, z’tl, Rav Avraham Yissachar, and the brother of the current Rebbe, passed away from the coronavirus on Wednesday at the age of 66.

Family members said that Rav Yeshaya did not have any underlying illnesses and was in good health before falling ill with COVID-19.

HaRav Yeshaya was one of the Rabbanim of the Radomsk shul in Boro Bark, Brooklyn where he lived, and was known as a pillar of chessed and an exceptional person steeped in Torah and chassidus.

Rav Yeshaya left behind a wife and many children, some of whom have not yet married.

Rav Yeshaya’s son serves as the Rosh Chaburah of the Radzin Beis Medrash in Yerushalayim and his brother is Harav Tzvi Yitzchak Englard, the current Radziner Rebbe in Eretz Yisroel.

Details of the levaya have not yet been publicized.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







