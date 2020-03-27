Alfei Menashe To Close Its GatesTo Outsiders Amid Fears of Corona





The Israeli town of Alfei Menashe, located on the western edge of the Shomron, right near the Palestinian town of Qalqilya, has closed its gates to outsiders as of Thursday morning, amid fears of the spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus.

According to the new rules of the township, only residents and non-residents performing essential services, such as caring for an elderly parent or a divorced parent, are allowed to enter.

The town’s council head, Shy Rosenzweig wrote in a letter to his community that was published on Facebook, the reason why the town decided upon this course of action.

“Initially this will be very challenging, as we will be checking each person, one by one at the gate. But soon, a sticker system will be in place soon for those authorized to leave and enter. Those who don’t have to leave shouldn’t leave.” Rosenzweig wrote.

In an interview with The Jerusalem Post Rosenzweig encourage other cities and towns to adopt the same policy. “I think other communities should do this as well. The government intends to increase its restrictions on Israeli citizens soon, and then they will have no choice,” he said.

Some 8,000 people live in Alfei Menashe. Thus far two people in the community have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and close to 100 are in quarantine.

Rosenzweig said he did not want the situation to get any worse. He has paid close attention to the impact of the virus on Efrat, in Judea, where a quarter of the community, some 3,000 people, were in quarantine due to a recent outbreak that occurred at a Purim party, a shul and two schools in the city.

“We are doing this out of respect for the people who do not have the disease and as a wake-up call to the people who are not taking it seriously,” Rosenzweig said.

“We are all following the numbers. Statistically [coronavirus will spread] here as well. It is just a matter of time. To delay that, I need your support and responsible behavior.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








