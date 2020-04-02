Former Justice Minister Issues Ultimatum To Join Unity Government





On Wednesday evening, Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked of the Yamina party criticized Netanyahu and the Likud party’s actions towards the Yamina party and issued an ultimatum that would need to be fulfilled if the party were to join the currently forming national unity government.

“For the past year and a half, we have acted as part of a right-wing bloc and supported Netanyahu. The consensus was that even if there is a unity government the entire right-wing bloc would go together. At the moment, Likud is concentrating most of its efforts on Blue and White and not us. Before the Likud signs an agreement with Blue and White, it must first anchor the agreements within the bloc. That was the commitment of the prime minister and I hope he will fulfill it.”

“From what we hear, giving the Defense, Justice and Communications Ministries to the left-wing bloc is also a very heavy payment. In the Justice Ministry, there are a lot of issues besides legislation, such as appointing judges, settling in Judea and Samaria, that will be a serious blow to all our work and all our efforts to authorize the settlements. If the developing government does not agree to apply sovereignty within a month without conditions, it has no right to exist.”

“We know that the US government wants us to take this step and we know that the window of opportunity for annexation is in the next two months. President Trump faces elections. We do not know what will be after the elections and should definitely take advantage of the next two months to apply sovereignty.”

