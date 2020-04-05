Israel: 7,851 Cases, 44 Deaths, Virus Is “Out of Control” In East Jerusalem





There are 7,851 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Motzei Shabbos, the Health Ministry announced, an increase of 423 cases in 24 hours. There are 126 patients in serious condition, of which 108 are sedated and hooked up to a ventilator.

Following the most deadly day in Israel since the coronavirus crisis began, when 10 people died on Thursday, another 8 people died over the weekend.

Two of the fatalities over the weekend were from the same nursing home, Mishan in Be’er Sheva, raising the number of fatalities in the facility to five.

There have also been four fatalities at the Migdal Nofim nursing home in Jerusalem.

The condition of a 22-year-old coronavirus patient with no preexisting health conditions from Ashdod, who was hospitalized in the ICU in Assuta Hospital, sedated and on a respirator, has deteriorated. He was transferred on Friday to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv and connected to an ECMO machine.

Senior Health Ministry officials have warned that the coronavirus is “out of control” in some areas of Arab East Jerusalem, a Channel 12 report said. The Israeli government is reportedly considering a lockdown of two neighborhoods in East Jerusalem.

The Israelis government is subsidizing the import of 12 million eggs from Europe following a shortage of eggs in Israel in the week before Pesach, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday.

In order to ensure that the eggs arrive before Pesach, the Agriculture and Finance Ministries arranged for the shipping companies to change the routes of the ships bringing the eggs to Israel. The Agriculture Ministry is also increasing its quota of duty-free imports for another 100 million eggs.

