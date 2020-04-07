Touching Act From Surprising Source: Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai Lights Up City Hall In Solidarity With Bnei Brak





Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai spoke out against the incitement against Chareidim in the press in the wake of high rates of coronavirus cases in Chareidi communities, especially Bnei Brak, which has one of the highest rates of infection in Israel relative to its population.

“Taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis for an incitement campaign against Chareidim is inappropriate,” Huldai said.

“Pesach is a time for mutual responsibility and solidarity. Tonight, we will illuminate City Hall with the caption ‘We Love Bnei Brak’ out of empathy with our neighbor across the Yarkon.”

מחווה וסולידריות של עיריית תל אביב: בניין העירייה הואר עם המילים אוהבים אותך בני ברק! pic.twitter.com/uJ2voItteF — חדשות בני ברק (@bneibrakim) April 6, 2020

בניין עיריית תל אביב ⁦♥️⁩ בני ברק pic.twitter.com/YeaTz4NhmT — אמיר איבגי 🇮🇱 (@amirivgi) April 6, 2020

The move was especially meaningful in light of the actions of Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama Hacohen on Monday morning, when workers constructed a fence dividing Ramat Gan from Bnei Brak.

התושבים נדהמו: עיריית רמת גן הקימה גדר שחסמה את המעבר מבני ברק > https://t.co/p7kyixmSls @OrRavid pic.twitter.com/V89MgGKkLp — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) April 6, 2020

The Ramat Gan municipality stated that since the police are unable to hermetically seal Bnei Brak, they were forced to close the gaps allowing Bnei Brak residents access to Ramat Gan.

The construction of the fence was found extremely offensive by Bnei Brak residents and others, with many saying it is reminiscent of dark times in Jewish history. One secular social media user sardonically wrote: “Listen Ramat Gan Mayor, forget about the fences. Attach a yellow Magen David to the lapels of all the Chareidim in Bnei Brak.”

Interior Ministry officials ordered the Ramat Gan municipality to remove the fence later on Monday as its construction was illegal.

Ramat Gan residents were actually among the first Israelis to “import” the coronavirus into Israel following vacations abroad.

