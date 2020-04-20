Samaria Council Head Asks Treasury To Put Price Limit On Face Masks

The Mayor of the Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan has publicly asked Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and the Minister of the Economy Eli Cohen to put limits on the prices that stores are allowed to charge for protective masks. Dagan already notified all of the stores within his district that their store licenses will be revoked if they are found to exaggerate the prices on protective masks.

“We have an absurd situation that has been created, particularly at this difficult time, when a quarter of Israeli citizens are without employment, and the financial situation is very difficult. Yet manufacturers are abusing the opportunity at hand and demanding exorbitant prices for protective face masks. I call upon the Finance and Economy Ministers to set a price for the masks, just like a price was fixed for alcogel. This should be included in one of the basic necessary products that are required in each household.

Dagan organized a mass shipment of masks for residents of the Shomron: “We succeeded in obtaining a large shipment of masks for less than 2 NIS per mask. We delivered 40,000 masks to residents from of charge. There is no logic tot he prices that are soaring out of control in the market. Prices can rise as high as 25 NIS for a single-use mask and even above that.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)