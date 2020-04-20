CHASDEI HASHEM: Eli Beer Returning To Israel On Adelson Plane, Gitty Beer Talks About The Fear From Afar





CEO of United Hatzalah Eli Beer was released from the Miami hospital where he was treated for weeks after he fell ill with the coronavirus.

Beer will return to his home in Israel on a private plane belonging to the philanthropists Sheldon and Dr. Miriam Adelson and is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Tuesday.

“We’re really excited, it’s hard to describe the feeling,” Eli’s wife Gitty told Yisrael Hayom. “We haven’t seen him in four months because his last trip was especially long – he was in Turkey, Washington, England and other places. It’s simply been a nightmare.”

“There were days that they told me that his condition is extremely serious. Every day we saw the number of fatalities in the newspaper and it was very scary. We’re a very optimistic family so we continued to hope and daven. At the same time, we’re all paramedics so we continued operating in the field, helping people.”

Two weeks ago, Dr. Miriam Adelson, the publisher of Yisrael Hayom, wrote a special column in which she mentioned Beer’s story and recovery.

“We need to focus on the miracles happening during this period, to draw strength from them and ask what we can take from this experience,” wrote Adelson. “Along with the thousands of people infected with the virus, there are a growing number of people who have recovered. Along with the confusion and suffering, there are impressive coping skills, scientific developments and social consolidation. I think of Eli and begin the week feeling encouraged.”

Gitty said that she read the column and she was so moved that she sent Adelson a thank you message on Whatsapp. “In response, she immediately offered to [assist me] in joining Eli which unfortunately wasn’t possible due to the restrictions on flights abroad and the health risks. I understood from her that she had been in touch with the doctors and even obtained the antibodies from a donor in order to help him recover. She is a special woman.”

Eli spoke with his family on Erev Yom Shvii shel Pesach. “It was very moving,” Gitty said. “We danced, put on music and made a l’chayim…It took him time to understand what happened, that the world was in lockdown and that people are walking around with masks and gloves and there are no planes or hotels. He was in shock, like an alien from another world. He thought that he was asleep for two days, he had no idea. We needed to tell him the news that people he knew died from the coronavirus.”

On Monday night at 8 pm. (US EST), Eli will board a private plane owned by the Adelsons to return to his home in Israel and will reunite with his family at Ben Gurion on Tuesday.

May all the cholei Yisrael have a refuah sheleimah.

