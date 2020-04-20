Yisroel Menachem Rosenberg Niftar From Corana Virus

Sponsored Content





Letter from the son of Yisroel Menachem Rosenberg Z”L:

Hi everyone. Know that with a heavy heart I have to ask here everyone to please donate to this link. It’s my beloved father A”H who was Niftar (succumb from the Carona virus hasham yishmor). My father was 70 & left a house full of kids at home and the burden of cost involved is only straining my mother. I would appreciate every penny (even a $1) and I will never forgot the appreciation you will show me.

May hasham help we should never hear terrible news and fight this virus together.

