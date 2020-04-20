GOOD NEWS: United Hatzalah CEO Eli Beer Takes His First Steps [VIDEO]





United Hatzalah CEO Eli Beer, who has been hospitalized for weeks at the University of Miami Hospital after contracting the coronavirus, is finally up and about in his journey to a full recovery.

Beer was in Miami on a fundraising trip a month ago when he became ill and was diagnosed with the coronavirus and subsequently with pneumonia as well. His condition deteriorated and he was hospitalized in serious condition in the ICU at Miami University Hospital where he was sedated and attached to a ventilator.

His condition eventually improved and he was removed from the ventilator on the first day of Pesach. He was also moved out of the coronavirus ICU into the surgical ICU after testing negative for COVID-19 twice.

B’Chasdei Hashem, his condition has now improved enough for him to begin walking and the process of rehabilitation. Please continue to daven for Eliezer Yehudah Ben Chaya.

