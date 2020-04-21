Murder Charges Filed Against German Synagogue Yom KIppur Attack Suspect





German prosecutors say they have charged the suspect in last year’s botched attack on a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle with murder and attempted murder, among other offenses.

The German man in his late 20s attempted to attack a synagogue on October 9, which was Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day. He later killed shot and killed a 40-year-old woman in the street outside and a 20-year-old man at a nearby kebab shop.

The man, who was previously unknown to police, posted an anti-Semitic screed before the attack and broadcast the shooting live on a popular gaming site.

Federal prosecutors say the suspect, whom they identify only as Stephan B. in line with German privacy rules, was indicted on two counts of murder and 68 counts of attempted murder, along with other charges including bodily harm and incitement.

(AP)







