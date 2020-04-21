PCS/FDU Masters in Accounting Graduates Wins Prestigious Awards

Sponsored Content





PCS/Agudath Israel is proud of their Masters in Accounting alumni, including Moshe

Gruber, who have won the Elijah Watt Sells Award. Of the 75,000 individuals who sat for

the CPA Exam in 2019, only 133 candidates met the criteria to receive this prestigious

recognition. PCS is grateful to their top tier faculty for their dedication and commitment

to their students.

The next cohort of the M.S. in Accounting course will be starting on May 17. With a 96% placement rate and two dedicated accounting recruiters, the graduates of this course are working in top national firms since 2005.

Yeshiva/ Seminary degrees accepted.

Remote open house Sunday, April 26, 7:30 PM.

Info: Men: 732-905-9700 x 665 or [email protected]

Women: 732-367-1500 or [email protected]









