Baby Girl Born To Parents Of Rina Shnerb, H’yd, Murdered In Terror Attack Last Summer





A baby girl was born on Tuesday to Rabbi Eitan and Rina Shnerb, the parents of Rina Shnerb, who was murdered in a terror attack last summer near the Binyamin settlement of Dolev. Rabbi Shnerb and his son Dvir were also injured in the attack.

The parents announced the birth in a statement to their community: “So said Hashem: ‘I heard your tefillos, I saw your tears, behold I am healing you.’ With great simcha and deep thankfulness to Hashem Yisbarach, we’re happy to announce the birth of our daughter.”

“Neither the Nazis, yimach shemam, nor the cursed terrorists will defeat us,” Rav Eitan and Shira wrote, alluding to the fact that the baby was born on Yom HaShoah. “We’ll continue to live with great emunah and bring new life to the world.”

שמונה חודשים אחרי הפיגוע, אמה של רנה שנרב ילדה בת: “זה הניצחון” https://t.co/xACwUaQWa7 pic.twitter.com/yX16cHMquY — מוקד החדשות של ישראל (@mokednewsil) April 21, 2020

The happy father outside the labor room:

אביה שלך רנה שנרב הי"ד.

מילואימניק שלח לי את תמונת האב וכתב לי:אני במילואים ויצא לי לשבת איתו כל היום בן אדם נדיר 12 ילדים 2 בנות בן 2 בנות בן 2 בנות בן 2 בנות ציפו לבן בא להם בת איך הוא מאושר והאב ששכל את רנה הי"ד היום מחוץ לחדר הלידה. pic.twitter.com/2aYl2vLFlG — sharon peri (@peri_sharon) April 21, 2020

This is the couple’s ninth daughter and 12th child.

Rina’s parents and brother being visited in the hospital by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and wife Sara after the incident:

מזל טוב: הוריה של רנה שנרב חובקים בת חדשה https://t.co/yA8q3f7NM8 — כיפה (@KipaNews) April 21, 2020

