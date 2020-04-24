WATCH: Interview With Rina Shnerb’s Parents: “For Am Yisrael, Victory Is Life”





Rabbi Eitan and Shira Shnerb, the parents of Rina Shnerb, who was murdered in a terror attack near the Binyamin settlement of Dolev eight months ago, were interviewed by Israeli media following the birth of a baby girl on Tuesday.

“Every birth is so moving but this time it was really special,” said Rabbi Shnerb. The baby was the Sherb’s 12th child and 9th daughter.

“When I saw that she was healthy and whole and she was crying like this, the crying strengthened me until the Shamayim. ”

Rabbi Eitan and Rina both stem from Holocaust survivor families and the fact that their baby was born on Yom Hashoah had special meaning for them. “In my family they always said: ‘Every additional child is a victory over the Nazis,'” Rabbi Shnerb said.

“And for us – Am Yisrael – our victory is life,” added Shira.

Rabbi Shnerb told Arutz Sheva on Wednesday that they were asked in the delivery room whether they would name the new baby Rina but they’re not planning on doing that since that would mean they would have two daughters named Rina.

They still feel as if Rina is with them in spirit so this baby needs a new name.

