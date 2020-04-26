After 10 Yrs: MK Yaakov Litzman Announces His Departure From The Health Ministry





Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (UTJ) told Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday that he is stepping down from his position, a Channel 12 News report said.

Litzman will head the Construction and Housing Ministry instead, reportedly due to the Gerrer Rebbe’s instructions, as he wants Litzman to work toward solving the housing crisis in the Chareidi community.

Litzman reportedly agreed to switch to the health ministry only if he would also gain control over the Israel Lands Authority.

The health ministry was a major issue in the coalition agreements as Blue and White had insisted on the health ministry but Netanyahu refused to take the position from Litzman. Eventually, Blue and White conceded on the issue and received the foreign ministry instead.

Currently, senior Blue and White officials said that they want the health ministry but not at the expense of the foreign ministry and they instead will appoint an outside medical profession to lead the ministry.

