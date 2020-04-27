45% Of Jews Live In Israel – 6.8 Million Of Israel’s Current Population Of 9.2 Million





Ahead of Israel’s 72nd Yom Ha’atzmaut on Tuesday night and Wednesday, Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics published data on Israel’s population.

Israel’s population grew by 171,000 people from Yom Ha’atzmauut of 2019 to a total of 9,190,000 million. In the past year, 180,000 babies were born, 44,000 people died and 32,000 people made aliyah.

A total of 74% of Israel’s population are Jews, 21% are Arabs and the remaining 5% are “other.” Of the Jewish population, 78% are “sabras” – born in Israel – and 12 % are olim. Since Israel was founded, 3.3 million people have made aliyah to Israel.

The population is expected to reach 11.1 million in 2030 and is expected to surpass 15 million in 2048 when Israel turns 100. Israel’s population in 1948 was 806,000 people.

The statistics show that Israel has a young population, with children under age 14 comprising 28% of the population versus an average of 18% in OECD countries.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







