HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF: What Did Begin Say When Biden Threatened To Cut Off Aid In 1982?

Many say that US President Joe Biden has a long history of supporting Israel – a true statement. But what’s also true is that Biden also has a long history of duplicitous behavior toward Israel and doing what it takes to gain votes and advance his personal political career.

In June 1982, while Israel was embroiled in a war with Lebanon, then-Senator Biden threatened Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin with holding back US aid.

During the war, Begin had a private meeting with the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee and was verbally accosted by Biden, who lectured him on Israeli “settlements” and threatened that the US would halt military aid to Israel if it didn’t accept its position on the Lebanon war.

It should be noted that at the time, Israel was more dependent on US military aid than it is today.

Begin shouted back: “Don’t threaten us with cutting off your aid. It will not work. I am not a Jew with trembling knees. I am a proud Jew with 3,700 years of civilized history.”

“Nobody came to our aid when we were dying in the gas chambers and ovens. Nobody came to our aid when we were striving to create our country. We paid for it. We fought for it. We died for it. We will stand by our principles. We will defend them. And, when necessary, we will die for them again, with or without your aid.”

Ironically, while Biden panders to his anti-Israel progressive voters, his stance may cost him the election. While the anti-Israel voters are extremely vocal, a Harvard poll in February 2024 revealed that 82% of Americans support Israel in its war against Hamas and 68% said that they believe Israel is doing what it can to avoid civilian casualties.

Watch below how Prime Minister Golda Meir responded to Henry Kissinger when he threatened Israel:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)