Israeli Yeshiva Zman Begins Via Phone: HaRav Edelstein: “Torah With No Yeshivah Brings Life But Not Chachmah”





Hagaon Rosh Yeshivah Harav Gershon Edelstein, delivered a speech as the yeshivah summer zeman began in Israel on Sunday night by telephone.

The Rosh Yeshivah said: “There’s a mishnah in Pirkei Avos: ‘Marbeh Torah, marbeh chaim, marbeh yeshivah, marbeh chachmah.’ Torah without a yeshivah increases life. Torah with a yeshivah increases chachmah.”

“‘Marbeh chaim’ – the life of Olam Haba and Olam Hazeh but the Torah of yeshivah is something else – it increases chachmah.”

“The current situation is there is no yeshivah, there’s no tzibur together – Rabbanim, chaveirim and talmidim – to toil together in the tzurah of a yeshivah – it’s missing.”

“‘Dibuk chaveirim’ can be reached through the phone or within the family who live together. But it’s not a yeshivah…that’s the matzav. There’s Torah – ‘marbeh chaim’ but there’s no ‘marbeh chachmah.’

“But through zechuyos, it’s possible to merit that there will be yeshivos. What are the zechuyos? Tefillah. But tefillah alone is not enough – Torah is also necessary.”

“Everyone should do what’s possible, with friends, with chavrusas, whoever is living together, by telephone – with Rabbinim by telephone, with talmidim by telephone. We should take advantage of the possibilities that we have in this situation now – the phone with dibbuk chaveirim, pilpul ha’talmidim and limud from the Rabbanim.”

“All of this together with tefillah will b’siyata dishmaya will bring to hatzlacha b’Torah.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








