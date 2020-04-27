Health Officials Delayed Taking Critically Sick 11-Yr-Old To Hospital For Days, Report Says





A Channel 12 News report said on Monday that Kupat Cholim Leumit health officials refused to transfer the now critically ill 11-year-old from the “coronavirus hotel” to the hospital for days despite her high fever, giving her medication instead.

“We complained over and over that her condition was deteriorating, but they wouldn’t agree to move her,” a source at the hotel said.

The girl, who is from the city of Elad, was only transferred to the hospital after the IDF’s Home Front Command, which is running the “coronavirus hotels” applied heavy pressure on Leumit.

The girl was transferred to Poriya Hospital in Tiveria but when her condition worsened she was taken to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

The girl’s father thanked the medical professionals helping his daughter, saying: “I thank the Borei Olam for everything. Everything is for the good. I thank the medical staff at the command center at the Kinar Hotel, the Home Front Command and the medical staff at Poriya and Rambam.”

“Thanks so much to Am Yisrael for the loving embrace and tefillos. Please continue to say tehillim for the refuah of Hadas bas Orah.”

