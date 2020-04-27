Petira of Rebbitzen Rebbetzin Esther (Puretz) Liebb A”H





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Rebbetzin Esther (née Puretz) Liebb A”H. Her Levaya took place early Sunday morning.

Rebbetzin Liebb who was raised in Williamsburg and from the early Bais Yaakov students in America, was married to Rav Zevulan Dovid Liebb, long time Marbitz Torah and who together raised דורות ישרים מבורכים. She lived by her daughter in Lakewood the last years of her life.

She is survived by her husband and her children: R’ Shloima Yitzchok (EY), R’ Avrohom Shmuel (Lakewood), R’ Shragi (Lakewood), R’ Yerucham (Lakewood), Mrs. Sara Gittel Anisfeld (Lakewood), Rebbetzin Chana R. Tabak (Brooklyn), Mrs. Leah Malka Abraham (Toms River), Mrs. Raizel Nissenbaum (Lakewood), her brother R’ Leiby Puretz and Mrs. Rivka Feller.

Boruch Dayan Ha’Emmes…

