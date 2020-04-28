Dr. Fauci: “I’m Almost Certain COVID-19 Will Come Back”





Top US infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci said today “I’m almost certain it will come back” when he was asked about the possibility of a second wave of Covid-19 hitting later this year.

“In my mind, it’s inevitable that we will have a return of the virus,” Fauci said while speaking to the Economic Club of Washington on a Zoom call.

He said that the virus has “globally spread” — noting that we are starting to see cases in parts of Southern Africa. “It’s not going to disappear from the planet,” he said.

Fauci said that if the virus returns later this year, “how we handle it…will determine our fate.”

He said that if “countermeasures” that are being discussed are executed, “we should do reasonably well,” otherwise the country could see a “bad fall” and “bad winter.”

(Source: CNN)







