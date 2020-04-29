BDE: HaRav Yaakov Kolodetsky, Zt’l, Of Bnei Brak, Niftar From COVID-19





Bnei Brak was plunged into mourning from the devastating news of the petira of Harav Yaakov Kolodetsky, z’tl, a noted talmid chacham in the Ramat Elchanan neighborhood, from COVID-19 at the age of 70.

Rav Yaakov was known as a gaon in Torah and halacha and as someone who performed much chessed behind the scenes. Friends and relatives told B’Chadrei Chareidim that R’ Yaakov was known for his love of Torah and mitzvos and was especially known for always greeting everyone with pleasantness and helping others, to the point that it would difficult to find a resident of Ramat Elchanan that wasn’t helped by him in one way or another.

R’ Yaakov had a special connection to his brother, HaRav Yitzchak Kolodetsky, the son-in-law of Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky.

Rav Yaakov contracted the coronavirus after a trip to the States and was hospitalized in Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer on Erev Rosh Chodesh Nissan. His condition deteriorated on the last day of Pesach and his family added the name Raphael to his name but to their great sorrow, Rav Yaakov was ultimately niftar on Tuesday night.

Yehi zichro baruch.

