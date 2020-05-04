Gedolim: Some Chareidi Students Should Return To School On Monday





While many students from the general population of Israel returned to school on Sunday, Chareidi students held off and waited for a more outlined plan of how to operate when sending students back to school in the wake of the Coronavirus. In the general population, students from grades 1-3 and 11 and 12 returned to school on Sunday.

According to instructions given by Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, yeshiva ketanos and Chareidi students from grades 7 and 8 will return to school on Monday. The return will be under strict protocols outlined by a committee that was set up by the Gedolei Yisrael to oversee the adherence of regulations.

There has not been any decision as of yet with regards to the return of the Chareidi children in grades 1-3. At this stage, these children will not yet be returning.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








