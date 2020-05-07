Tragedy In Jerusalem: 29-Year-Old Killed In Fire In Makeshift Apartment





A 29-year-old woman living in a makeshift apartment in a storage unit in the Malcha neighborhood of Jerusalem was killed in a fire on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services arrived at the apartment but MDA paramedics were forced to declare the woman dead at the scene.

Israeli Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident

“The incident is definitely a common one that is worrying us, converting parking spaces and warehouses into apartment units,” commander of the Jerusalem Fire and Rescue Services in Jerusalem, Nissim Twito, said to Walla News.

ירושלים – אישה נספתה בשריפה, שפרצה בדירה בירושלים.

ארבעה צוותי לוחמי אש פעלו בשריפת דירה ברחוב היען בשכונת מלחה בירושלים. לוחמי האש חילצו מהבית לכודה במצב אנוש והעבירו אותה להמשך טיפול רפואי של מד״א, שקבעו את מותה בשטח. pic.twitter.com/RcTAdSuurr — כבאות והצלה לישראל (@102_IL) May 6, 2020

“This phenomenon definitely leads to a death trap for a few reasons. These are spaces with no safeguards without ventilation and usually with very low ceilings, and the area fills with smoke very quickly.”

The Jerusalem Municipality stated that the “apartment” was not legal and they were unaware of its existence.

In a separate incident on Wednesday morning, a 35-year-old woman was seriously injured in a fire in an apartment in Be’er Sheva.

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene and evacuated the woman to Soroko Medical Center where she is being treated for smoke inhalation.

באר שבע – לוחמי האש חילצו אישה במצב בינוני – קשה משריפה.

לוחמי האש הוזעקו לשריפת בית ברחוב בכור שיטרית בקומה ה-4. במקביל, פעלו הלוחמים לכיבוי השריפה וסריקות לאיתור לכודים בכל היחידות.

במהלך הסריקה אותרה אישה כבת 40 וחולצה במהירות ע"י לוחמי האש ללא הכרה. pic.twitter.com/ODRowVXpbg — כבאות והצלה לישראל (@102_IL) May 6, 2020







