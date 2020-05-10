Israel: 16,454 Cases, 247 Deaths, Active Cases Drop Below 5,000





There are 16,454 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Motzei Shabbos, with 79 in serious condition, of whom 64 are ventilated.

A total of 11,376 Israelis have recovered from the virus and the number of active cases has dropped to 4,831.

The death toll has risen to 247.

The number of confirmed cases in Bnei Brak as of Motzei Shabbos is 2,895 and the number of cases in Jerusalem is 3,635.

About 15,000 Israelis visited nature reserves and national parks over the past few days as sites re-opened following a loosening of coronavirus restrictions, with the most popular sites being Caesarea, Ein Gedi and Beit Guvrin.

Amazon, which had halted shipping to Israel on March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic has resumed limited shipping to Israel as of Friday. Currently orders will only be shipped to Israel with express delivery with a corresponding fee. Next, a British online site extremely popular in Israel has also resumed deliveries to Israel.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu participated in the second meeting of an alliance of seven countries who are successfully fighting the battle against the coronavirus.on Thursday.

Netanyahu said that countries who are loosening restrictions will most likely experience an accordion effect, with countries opening their economies, experiencing an increased infection rate and subsequently having to tighten restrictions again. Watch his remarks (in English) below:

