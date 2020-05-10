French Jews Worst Hit By COVID-19 In Europe, With At Least 1,300 Fatalities





According to the Chevra Kadisha in France, at least 1,300 Jews have passed away from the coronavirus, with some sources saying the figure is as high as 2,000, Makor Rishon reported on Friday.

The number reflects only the Jews who received a Jewish burial since there are no statistics available on the religion of COVID-19 patients who passed away but did not receive a Jewish burial.

Hundreds of Jews who passed away from the coronavirus were flown to Israel for burial, the report said.

French Jewry, with about 500,000 Jews, has been the worst hit in Europe from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the tally of 1,300 Jewish fatalities, Jews comprise about 5% of Frances’s 25,897 fatalities from the coronavirus, which reflects a death toll six times that of the general population.

