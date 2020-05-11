Israel: 16,492 Cases, 254 Deaths: Health Official: “Return To Full Routine Only When No New Virus Cases”





There are 16,492 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Monday, with a total of 73 patients in serious condition of whom 64 are ventilated.

The number of active virus cases has dropped to 4,690. Israel’s death toll currently stands at 254, including Mrs. Mazal Elbaz, a’h, of Jerusalem, a mother of 11 children, who passed away at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital overnight Sunday at the age of 52. Mrs. Elbaz suffered from cancer in the past and had a bone marrow transplant a few years ago. She was hospitalized on Pesach after contracting the coronavirus.

Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Prof. Itamar Grotto said on Kan News on Monday that Israelis will be able to return to a full routine only where are no new reported cases of coronavirus infections. “Meanwhile signs are very optimistic,” he added.

A minor tremor was felt in the Beit Sha’an area of the Jordan Valley early Monday morning at 5:38 a.m. due to a 3.5 magnitude earthquake that centered in Jordan, about 14 kilometers north of Beit Sha’an. No injuries or damage were reported.

The Finance Ministry is requiring that teachers work for another seven days in the summer in addition to the nine days that have already been agreed upon, Kan News reported on Sunday night. According to the ministry, teachers should not object to the extra days due to the extra vacation days they had after Pesach before virtual classes began and the fact that virtual teaching was only part-time.

Israel’s National Insurance Institue (Bituach Leumi) reported on Sunday that 96,000 Israelis laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic have returned to work.

On Sunday night, the Health Ministry approved the resumption of fertility treatments that have been halted for almost two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

