Israel: 16,526 Cases, 260 Deaths, Buses To Resume On Weekends, Compensation For Unused Bus Passes





There are 16,526 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Tuesday, with a total of 67 patients in serious condition of whom 52 are ventilated.

The death toll has risen to 260.

The Transporation Ministry announced on Monday that full bus service will resume on Fridays and Motzei Shabbos. For the time being, weekday service will continue on a limited schedule with bus service ending at 8 p.m.

Israel Railways may resume in a limited fashion on Sunday through Thursday next week pending Health Ministry approval. It will begin with a limited number of lines and expand to full operation over a period of two weeks.

Security guards will be posted at train station entrances to test the temperatures of passengers and ensure they are wearing face masks.

Train stations in the cities of Jerusalem, Bnei Brak and Herziliya will not re-open for the time being.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) announced on Tuesday that anyone who bought a monthly bus pass before the coronavirus crisis began and didn’t end up using public transportation due to Health Ministry restrictions will be compensated.

Compensation will also be provided for students who bought yearly bus passes and didn’t utilize public transportation during the coronavirus crisis.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







