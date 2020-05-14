Devastating Day On Israel’s Roads As Separate Accidents Claim Two Lives, Others Injured





A man in his 30’s was killed in a three-vehicle car crash that took place on Highway 367 near Neve Michael. Another man and woman were moderately injured in the crash.

Firefighters, as well as EMS crews from United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom, were active at the scene in order to treat the injured. The driver in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene and firefighters extricated his body from one of the damaged vehicles.

Earlier in the day, a man in his 40s was killed after his car fell off of the road on Highway 3199 near Masada. Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah EMS teams rushed to aid the man who was entrapped in his vehicle.

Paramedics were forced to pronounce the man’s death at the scene due to the severity of his injuries.

Police opened an investigation into both accidents.

(YWN Israel DEesk – Jerusalem)








