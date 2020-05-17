Death By Heatstroke, Record-Breaking Electricity Use & Fires Amid Worst Heatwave in Israel in Decades





The extreme heatwave in Israel will continue until the end of the week, with no let-up from sweltering temperatures even at night, according to a warning by the Israel Meteorological Service (IMS) on Sunday, amidst one of the most severe heatwaves in Israel in decades.

Amid Health Ministry warnings due to the soaring temperatures, a 60-year-old man who was found unconscious on a street in the southern town of Dimona due to heatstroke on Sunday was pronounced dead after prolonged resuscitation attempts by MDA paramedics were unsuccessful.

Earlier on Sunday, a 70-year old collapsed from heatstroke in a public park in the northern city of Yokneam Illit. MDA paramedics evacuated him to Rambam Hospital in serious condition, sedated and on a ventilator.

A record for electricity consumption in May has been broken in an all-time high at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, standing at 12,673 megawatts, according to Israel’s Electric Company. The all-time high for electricity was recorded on July 17, 2019, at 13,526 megawatts.

Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services are on high alert as the threat of wildfires remains high due to the combining factors of high temperatures, low humidity levels and fierce winds.

עדכון – הושגה שליטה ע"י לוחמי האש וצוות קק"ל אך עדיין מבצעים חיסול סופי של השריפה. pic.twitter.com/B8Sbq7tZBz — כבאות והצלה לישראל (@102_IL) May 15, 2020

לוחמי האש של מחוז ירושלים השתלטו על מספר מוקדי שריפות, אשר פרצו הבוקר ביער הנשיא ובמושב צלפון.

הודות לתגובה המהירה של לוחמי האש, שפעלו קרקעית בסיוע טייסת הכיבוי ״אלעד״ וצוותי הכיבוי של קק"ל. אנו שבים ומדגישים – אין להדליק אש בשטחים פתוחים, יערות קק"ל ופארקים במזג אוויר שרבי❗ pic.twitter.com/KZMaHrtXjT — כבאות והצלה לישראל (@102_IL) May 16, 2020

בעקבות מזג האוויר השרבי אשר שרר ביממה האחרונה פרצו שריפות במספר מוקדים ברחבי הארץ. טייסת הכיבוי במערך האווירי של משטרת ישראל פעלה לאורך היום כדי לסייע לכוחות כיבוי והצלה ב-10 מוקדי שריפה. במהלך היום יצאו המטוסים והמסוקים ליותר מ-40 גיחות במוקדים השונים. הכוננות הגבוהה נמשכת pic.twitter.com/Fd5LefLlkW — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) May 16, 2020

The IDF has canceled all training exercises for ground forces at the beginning of the week due to the extreme weather conditions.

בוטלו כלל האימונים בצה"ל עד יום שלישי >>https://t.co/G19SnOwgPh

צילום: דובר צה"ל pic.twitter.com/6enOu8hGXD — ערוץ 20 (@arutz20) May 17, 2020

On Sunday, the weather is expected to reach a high of 100F° (38C°) in Jerusalem, 108F°(42C°) in Be’er Sheva and 109F°(43C°) in Tiveria.

As Israel faces a massive heatwave it is now more important than ever to remember never leave a child unattended in a car. Not even for a second. pic.twitter.com/jzfudQ4mdI — United Hatzalah (@UnitedHatzalah) May 17, 2020

Strong easterly winds are predicted to continue in the north and mountainous regions and light rain in southern Israel.

