Israel Hit By 1st Heat Wave, Soaring Temperatures On Shabbos Through Tuesday





Israel has been experiencing high temperatures, with the weather on Thursday being hotter than seasonal averages to heatwave conditions with an unusual twist of rainfall expected in the south.

The temperatures are expected to rise further on Friday, with the entire country experiencing an extremely heavy heatwave, with temperatures predicted to rise as high as 109°F in some areas over the weekend. At the same time, rain is predicted to continue in the south as well as strong easterly winds in the northern mountainous areas.

The Health Ministry published a warning on Tuesday, instructing the elderly and people with underlying health issues to stay inside and increase fluid intake and to be extremely careful about not leaving small children in cars.

ZAKA also posted a warning about small children in cars, writing: “It doesn’t always end in a miracle. Abba, Ima, don’t leave them alone even for a minute.”

לא תמיד זה נגמר בנס. אבא אמא, לא משאירים אותם לבד

אפילו לרגע! pic.twitter.com/hW34EjiiCT — זק״א (@zakaHQ) May 14, 2020

Temperatures for Shabbos are predicted to be extremely high, up to 96.8°F in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, 105°F in Afula and 109°F in Be’er Sheva.

Next week, temperatures are predicted to soar even higher, with some areas expected to reach 113°F by Tuesday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








