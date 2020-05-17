3 Israeli Children Affected By Kawasaki-Like Disease, Baby in UK & 9-Year-Old In France Die





Doctors believe that three children in Jerusalem and northern Israel were affected by a Kawasaki-like disease thought to be linked to COVID-19, Channel 12 News reported.

Two of the children, 11 and 16 years old, were hospitalized at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa and a third child was hospitalized at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem. All the children have recovered and have been released from the hospital.

A news report on Sunday reported the death of the United Kingdom’s youngest victim of the pediatric multi-system inflammatory disease (and the coronavirus in general), Alexander Parsons, an eight-month-old baby with no underlying illnesses.

A news report on Friday said that a nine-year-old in Marseille, France died of the pediatric coronavirus-related disease, the first death from the disease in the country. France’s National Authority for Health (HAS) has reported 125 cases of the disease in children ranging from 1 – 14 in the period between March 1 and May 12.

Recent reports from New York and London have also announced cases and fatalities from the disease, including three children in New York. A 14-year-old boy in London who tested positive for the coronavirus but had no underlying health conditions died of the disease on Wednesday.

All the affected children displayed symptoms similar to that of the rare Kawasaki’s disease, including rashes, a high fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, conjunctivitis and a red or swollen tongue. The majority of children recover from the disease.

The World Health Organization stated on Friday that it is studying the disease, describing it as having “some features similar to Kawasaki’s disease and toxic shock syndrome.”

