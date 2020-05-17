MAZEL TOV X 6! Sextuplets Born To Chareidi Family In France





In an extremely rare occurrence, sextuplets were born to the Ben-Simon family in Strasbourg, France late last week, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The five girls and one boy were delivered though a C-section in the Hautepierre hospital in Strasbourg at 24 weeks and six days by a team of 30 medical professionals.

The babies weigh between 630 -730 grams and are in excellent condition for their size but will be hospitalized for months under close medical supervision.

The parents are already the parents of two children. The father of the family, Reb Ovadia Ben-Simon, is a well-known avreich in Paris, where he lived until two years ago before moving to Strasbourg.

The sextuplets were the first to be born in France since January 14, 1989, when a woman in Normandy gave birth to sextuplets. A 29-year old woman in Krakow, Poland gave birth to sextuplets a year ago.

The birth of sextuplets only occurs once in 4.7 million deliveries worldwide.

